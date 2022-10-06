How to watch the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open via live online stream

The Shriners Children’s Open begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and will go through Sunday, Oct. 9 as PGA TOUR golfers gather in Las Vegas, Nevada to play TPC Summerlin. Reigning champion Sungjae Im will return, and he’s joined by Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, and Tom Kim, among others. Cantlay is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the first day of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and stream the event this weekend.

To watch the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Marquee Group:

10:13 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith

10:24 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim

3:13 p.m. ET: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis, K.H. Lee

3:24 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Harris English

Thursday Featured Groups:

TIME ET: PLAYER, PLAYER, PLAYER

TIME ET: PLAYER, PLAYER, PLAYER

Friday Marquee Group:

TIME ET: PLAYER, PLAYER, PLAYER

Friday Featured Groups

TIME ET: PLAYER, PLAYER, PLAYER

TIME ET: PLAYER, PLAYER, PLAYER

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3:30 p.m.: General coverage

3:30 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 2 p.m.: General coverage

2 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4