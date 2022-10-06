 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who won last year’s Shriners Children’s Open?

Before the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open tees off Thursday, we look back at last year’s winner.

By grace.mcdermott
Max Homa of the United States Team plays a second shot on the second hole during Sunday singles matches on day four of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open will be held at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 9. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel.

South Korean golfer Sungjae Im won last year’s Shriners Children’s Open with a final score of 24 under par. He was four strokes ahead of runner-up Matthew Wolff, who has since joined LIV Golf and will not be playing this year’s open.

Recently, Im was a member of the International Team in the President’s Cup. Though his team lost, he went 3-2-1 and won his singles match against American Cameron Young.

The betting favorites are Im at +900 and Patrick Cantlay, who won the open in 2017, at +600. Max Homa is behind them at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook for the upcoming PGA TOUR event.

