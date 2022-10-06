Who won last year’s Shriners Children’s Open?

The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open will be held at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 9. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel.

South Korean golfer Sungjae Im won last year’s Shriners Children’s Open with a final score of 24 under par. He was four strokes ahead of runner-up Matthew Wolff, who has since joined LIV Golf and will not be playing this year’s open.

Recently, Im was a member of the International Team in the President’s Cup. Though his team lost, he went 3-2-1 and won his singles match against American Cameron Young.

The betting favorites are Im at +900 and Patrick Cantlay, who won the open in 2017, at +600. Max Homa is behind them at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook for the upcoming PGA TOUR event.