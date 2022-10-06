Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Through four weeks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been somewhat of a disappointment on the field and from a fantasy standpoint. Things might not improve in Week 5 with a Thursday night matchup against a tough Denver Broncos defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Statistically Ryan had his best week of the season, throwing for 356 yards, two touchdowns and a pick against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts fell behind 24-3 midway through the second quarter and had to basicallyh abandon the running game. Overall Ryan was expected to be a better fit in Indianapolis than he has been. He is fourth in the league with 1,125 yards, but his 41.3 QBR is bottom third among starters in the NFL

Start or sit in Week 5?

Ryan seems more like a QB2 on good weeks, but it’s hard to see him as a start this week unless the options are limited. He’s a dome quarterback playing outdoors, in high elevation against a pretty tough defense. Ryan’s only game outdoors this year was a disastrous three-interception performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Keep Matty Ice on the bench.