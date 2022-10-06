Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Week 5 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 6. The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Denver Broncos in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. News broke on Wednesday that Indy has already ruled out starting running back Jonathan Taylor for the game due to an ankle injury. This should result in an uptick in usage for backup Nyheim Hines.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

As the backup RB, Hines only has eight carries for 11 yards this season. His main addition to both football and your fantasy lineups is his proficiency as a pass-catching back. He has caught 17 of his 19 targets for 113 yards this season. Hines could get more carries in this game against Denver, but I think the game script will lend itself to the Colts passing more, which is what benefits him.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Hines is worth a start in your fantasy football leagues this week. I think he has flex appeal, but due to the game being on Thursday, you shouldn't put him in your flex spot. There are a ton of injuries among fantasy-relevant players this week, so throw Hines in one of your RB spots and hope to see him get double-digit touches in this game.