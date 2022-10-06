Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been a fantasy stud through the first few weeks of the season. He didn’t get his usual target share Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but that could change Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Despite the Colts needing to throw the ball for more than half the game, Pittman caught just three passes for 31 yards against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans was rolling over a lot of coverage in Pittman’s direction, forcing Matt Ryan to look at other options to throw to. Usually Pittman is very aggressive after a bad game. Assume that Thursday will be no different.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Pittman is a clear WR1 and Matt Ryan’s top target. He’s going to try to get off to a fast start Thursday night and get some early involvement in the offense. The passing game might not shine against the Broncos, but Pittman is going to get his numbers. Expect eight-plus targets for Pittman and at least six catches on Thursday night. More than enough to keep him in the lineup.