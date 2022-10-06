Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was hoping to settle into a WR2 role this year. So far the numbers haven’t been there for the fourth-year pro. He will try to get his season going this Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

In a game where the Colts were exclusively throwing for more than two quarters and Michael Pittman Jr. was receiving additional coverage, Campbell couldn’t capitalize and finished with just four catches for 43 yards against the Tennessee Titans. It’s been tough sledding for Campbell so far this season with nine catches for 90 yards through four games.

Start or sit in Week 5?

It’s hard to justify playing Campbell right now. There’s a chance he’ll eventually breakthrough this season, but right now it’s safe to wonder if quarterback Matt Ryan trusts him. This isn’t the week to take a chance on Campbell. The passing game is going to struggle a bit outdoors and Pittman might be the only receiver that can offer fantasy value.