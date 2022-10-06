Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox might be the most popular waiver wire addition for fantasy owners in Week 5. But can follow up his monster week with another quality outing against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

With the Colts forced to throw for most of the second half against the Tennessee Titans it was clear that the Titans didn’t want Michael Pittman Jr. to beat them. That left Alie-Cox in a position to get a lot of targets and he did, finishing with six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. It was a career high in catches and touchdowns for the former Virginia Commonwealth basketball player.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The Titans appeared to be perfectly content letting Cox get his catches and yards while keeping Pittman Jr. from making the big play against them. There’s nothing in Cox’s history that says he will keep these numbers up. Last week should just be a snapshot in time with Cox going back to his normal lower-end numbers. Unless Cox is being used as an injury replacement, he should stay on the bench.