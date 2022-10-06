Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos were extremely excited when they traded for Russell Wilson this offseason. Four games into the season, the Broncos passing offense had struggled more than expected. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson has thrown for 980 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. The one thing he’s done a good job of is limiting turnovers as he’s turned the ball over just once which is one of the best among starting NFL quarterbacks. The Broncos offense looks uncomfortable and that’s understandable when there’s a new quarterback starting. However, Wilson needs to turn it around soon.

The Colts are allowing 207.5 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. They’re allowing 17 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 14th in the NFL. Things were hopeful for this defense when they got Darius Leonard back last week, but after suffering a concussion, he was ruled out for this Thursday night matchup. Wilson will still have his hands full facing this defense.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In season-long fantasy, Wilson should start because he’s likely the best quarterback on your team. In DFS, Wilson should sit as there are better options around the same cost.