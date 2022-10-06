Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Melvin Gordon was signed later in free agency on a one-year contract to return to Denver. Many fans wanted Javonte Williams to be the featured back, but Gordon was getting close to the same touches as him through four games. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

In Week 4, Javonte Williams tore his ACL which is a major blow for the Broncos. They will now need Gordon to step up and he will be on the field much more. Of the running backs, Gordon had the only touchdown. He’s also got 37 carries for 139 yards and eight receptions for 49 yards. If they want a chance in the AFC West, Gordon will need to step up.

Just when it seemed the Colts were getting healthy after Darius Leonard returned last week, Leonard suffered a concussion and was ruled out for this Thursday night matchup. The Colts are allowing 89.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. They’re allowing 23.2 DraftKings fantasy points per game to running backs which ranks 19th in the NFL. They have been decent stopping running backs for the most part, but have struggled in the red zone. Running backs have scored a touchdown against them in all but one game.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gordon should start.