Mike Boone start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

With Javonte Williams suffering a season-ending torn ACL, Mike Boone will have a much bigger role in the offense. It will be interesting to see how much he gets the ball with Melvin Gordon as the featured back. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Mike Boone

Prior to Week 4, Mike Boone had yet to record a carry. After Williams went down, Boone had three carries for 20 yards and showed some speed out of the backfield. He also had a catch for nine yards. I expect the Broncos to rely on Gordon heavy as he’s got a ton of experience.

Just when it seemed the Colts were getting healthy after Darius Leonard returned last week, Leonard suffered a concussion and was ruled out for this Thursday night matchup. The Colts are allowing 89.5 rushing yards per game which ranks 6th. They’re allowing 23.2 DraftKings fantasy points per game to running backs which ranks 19th in the NFL. They have been decent stopping running backs for the most part, but have struggled in the red zone. Running backs have scored a touchdown against them in all but one game.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Boone should sit. However, he is worth the waiver-wire pick up in season-long fantasy.