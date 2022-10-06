Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Many people were expecting a big season for Jerry Jeudy after acquiring Russell Wilson in the offseason. Things have been decent for Jeudy so far. The Broncos passing woes have been a big surprise this season. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Through four games, Jeudy has 11 receptions for 183 and two touchdowns. The two touchdowns is promising as the most he’s ever had was three during his rookie season in 2020. He also should have a career-high in receiving yards as well which was 856 yards during his rookie season as well. With a good quarterback, the duo of Courtland Sutton and Jeudy is unstoppable.

Just when it seemed the Colts were getting healthy after Darius Leonard returned last week, Leonard suffered a concussion and was ruled out for this Thursday night matchup. The Colts are allowing 207.5 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. They’re allowing 17 DraftKings fantasy points per game to wide receivers which ranks 14th in the NFL. The Colts secondary could use some help from the pass rush which has been quiet this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In season-long fantasy, Jeudy should start as he’s probably one of your top receivers. In DFS, there are better options out there.