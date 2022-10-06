Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Courtland Sutton is off to a great start this season and that was expected. He’s been great when on the field, but hasn’t played with an elite quarterback. The Russell Wilson trade has had the biggest impact on Sutton. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Through four games, Sutton has 24 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown. He’s currently on pace for his second 1,000+ yard season. He only has one touchdown, but he hasn’t never scored many touchdowns in a season. I think he finishes this season as one of the top fantasy receivers in the NFL at the end of this season.

Just when it seemed the Colts were getting healthy after Darius Leonard returned last week, Leonard suffered a concussion and was ruled out for this Thursday night matchup. The Colts are allowing 207.5 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. They’re allowing 17 DraftKings fantasy points per game to wide receivers which ranks 14th in the NFL. The Colts secondary could use some help from the pass rush which has been quiet this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Sutton should start.