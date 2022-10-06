Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

There were high hopes for Albert Okwuegbunam after drafting him as they showed that in trading away Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson trade. So far, Okwuegbunam has been quiet, but he could be in for a big game this week. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Through four games, Okwuegbunam has six catches for 45 yards. That’s extremely disappointing, but Wilson’s tight ends have always been inconsistent. Some weeks they’ll go off for 20+ fantasy points, but for the most part they’re only catching a few passes a game. It will be interesting to see what the Broncos do with their gameplay moving forward and also how big of an impact the Javonte Williams injury will have on the passing game.

Just when it seemed the Colts were getting healthy after Darius Leonard returned last week, Leonard suffered a concussion and was ruled out for this Thursday night matchup. The Colts are allowing 207.5 passing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. They’re allowing 17.8 DraftKings fantasy points per game to tight ends which ranks 27th in the NFL. Darius Leonard’s absence has played a big role in that situation.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Okwuegbunam should sit. Although he has a great matchup this week, him and Wilson need to be more consistent.