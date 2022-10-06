Full schedule for Blue Jays vs. Mariners in Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs

The Seattle Mariners are back in the MLB playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years. Their reward? A trip to Canada for a best-of-three-Wild Card series at the Rogers Centre versus the heavy-hitting Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 4:07 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN. All games in the series will be played in Toronto. The Blue Jays are listed at -170 on the moneyline to win this series,

The Mariners’ big midseason trade for right-handed starter Luis Castillo let everyone know that Seattle isn’t satisfied by just making the playoffs this year — the M’s are here to do damage. Their lineup certainly can do that with Eugenio Suarez, All-Star Ty France and a healthy Mitch Haniger. But the straw that stirs the drink is 21-year-old electric rookie Julio Rodriguez. J-Rod bashed 28 homers, stole 25 bases and should walk away with the AL Rookie of the Year Award. With those bats backing Castillo, 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, and quality starter Logan Gilbert, the Mariners are a real threat.

The Blue Jays’ offense has been a problem for opponents for quite a while now. You know all about Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, and Teoscar Hernandez. That lineup got even deeper this year following a preseason trade for Matt Chapman and a breakout campaign from catcher Alejandro Kirk. But this Jays club is more complete than previous editions thanks to young workhorse Alek Manoah and ace Kevin Gausman. Plus, Jordan Romano, a Canadian with 36 saves, gives the Blue Jays a trustworthy arm in the ninth. As this is just Toronto’s third foray into the postseason since their World Series-winning season of 1993, you can bet the home faithful will have Rogers Centre rocking this weekend.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners schedule

Game 1: Mariners at Blue Jays, Friday, Oct. 7, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Mariners at Blue Jays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Mariners at Blue Jays, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC (if necessary)