Full schedule for Mets vs. Padres in Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card round for the AL and NL. The New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres in a best-of-3 series to determine who will move on to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Divisional Round.

The Mets had a pretty lengthy limp into the postseason. After leading the NL East division for pretty much the entire season, the Mets blew their lead to the defending champion Atlanta Braves. Now, instead of being the No. 2 seed and set to face the Cardinals or Phillies next round, the Mets will have to take on the Dodgers if they advance. It appears the Mets are going with Max Scherzer to start the series in an attempt to save Jacob deGrom for the NLDS. It’s a risky play and if this series goes to Game 3, we’d likely see deGrom with the season on the line.

The Padres could have been in a better position had Fernando Tatis Jr. not been suspended. Instead, San Diego enters the postseason as the No. 5 seed. The Padres have a tough lineup on paper but not as imposing on the field. Juan Soto hit .236 with six HRs and 16 RBI in 52 games with the Pads after being acquired from the Washington Nationals before the deadline. Manny Machado started the season as favorite to win NL MVP before gradually losing steam in that race. It’ll be tough to match Scherzer and deGrom, but the Pads do have Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, who have been great this season.

Mets vs. Padres schedule

Game 1: Padres at Mets, Friday, Oct. 7, 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Padres at Mets, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Padres at Mets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 7:07 p.m. ET, ESPN*

*If necessary