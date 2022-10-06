Odds to win Guardians vs. Rays series in Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB Playoffs are here. The matchups are set, and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in one of the American League Wild Card series. The Guardians won the AL Central while the Rays finished in third place in a tough AL East. The series will begin on Friday with Cleveland hosting Game 1.

Guardians vs. Rays odds to win series

CLE: -130

TB: +110

The Guardians deserve credit for holding onto the division as the season came down the stretch. They boast a diverse pitching staff with veterans and youth talent, and the back end of the bullpen is manned by Emmanuel Clase. He finished with the most saves in the league. The lineup is anchored by third baseman Jose Ramirez, who finished with the third-most RBI in the league.

Tampa Bay finished third in their division but shouldn't automatically be counted out of the playoff race. They are a scrappy team that has rebounded from injuries throughout the year and played in arguably the toughest division in the majors. They create a problem because while they lack dominant power hitters, they have several well-rounded hitters that are tough to get out. Their pitching staff has the fourth-lowest team ERA in the league. The rotation is led by Shane McClanahan and Corey Kluber, while the bullpen is held down by Jason Adam and his 1.56 ERA.

Pick: Guardians