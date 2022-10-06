Odds to win Blue Jays vs. Mariners series in Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs

Two teams loaded with top-notch talent will meet in Canada this weekend as the Seattle Mariners will battle the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-3 Wild Card Series. Who will prevail? Let’s take a look at the odds for this series from DraftKings Sportsbook and pick a winner.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners odds

TOR: -160

SEA: +130

Likely AL Rookie of the Year winner Julio Rodriguez and 2021 AL MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the headline-grabbers for Seattle and Toronto, respectively. But there will be stars all over the field in this series, especially on the mound. Luis Castillo has been stellar for the Mariners since coming over in a trade in late July. And fellow ace Robbie Ray will be on the bump for Game 2. However, the Blue Jays can run out their own strong 1-2 pitching punch with workhorse Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman, who finished among the top 10 starters in FanGraphs WAR.

Both lineups pack a lot of power, but the Blue Jays, who rank among the top three teams in MLB in wRC+ and OPS, have the edge there. Plus, Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, with 36 saves and a 2.11 ERA, is the most dependable bullpen arm in this series.

Pick: TOR (-160) in 3