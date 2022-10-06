Odds to win Cardinals vs. Phillies series in Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB Playoffs will get started on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals enter as the No. 3 seed for the National League, while the Philadelphia Phillies secured the No. 6 spot. These teams will meet in one of the NL Wild Card Series matchups, with the winner advancing to take on the No. 2 seeded Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series.

Cardinals vs. Phillies odds to win series

STL: -135

PHI: +115

When teams can rally around something, they become dangerous. The Cardinals won the NL Central and have rallied around three of their veterans Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. All three players have done incredible things for the franchise, and this could be their last year in baseball. Combine that with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt anchoring a lineup that had the fifth-most RBI as a team this season.

The Phillies spent money in the offseason and made moves at the trade deadline, and it saw them earn a third-place finish in the NL East and squeak into the playoffs. When they are healthy, they are a competitive team that can mash the baseball. If they are the team that catches fire, look out because they can go deep, but they are coming into this series with barely any momentum after losing six of their final 10 games, including their last two of the regular season.

Pick: Cardinals