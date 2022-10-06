Who are starting pitchers for Guardians vs. Rays in Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs?

The Cleveland Guardians as the 3-seed enter the 2022 MLB playoffs with a Wild Card round series against the No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays. The series will begin with Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The whole series will be played at the higher-seeded teams field. Let’s go over starting pitchers for the series.

Guardians starting pitchers

Game 1: Shane Bieber

Game 2: Triston McKenzie

Game 3: Cal Quantrill

The Guardians already have their three starters for the WC round. Bieber will face McClanahan in a matchup of AL Cy Young hopefuls. Well, neither are going to win the award but they were high on the odds board entering the season. Bieber finished the season 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 198 strikeouts, good for a 3.6 WAR. McKenzie led all Guardians pitchers in WAR at 4.0.

Rays starting pitchers

Game 1: Shane McClanahan

Game 2: Tyler Glasnow

Game 3: TBD

McClanahan had a shoulder issue late in the season but was able to return and is good to go for Game 1. At one point, he was looking like the frontrunner for Cy Young but it was always going to be tough to overtake Astros ace Justin Verlander and his season. McClanahan finished 12-8 with a 2.54 ERA and 10.5 K/9, good for a 4.0 WAR. Glasnow returned from Tommy John surgery and has pitched in two games this season. He did fine, but it looks like the Rays will use him more as an opener and then go to the bullpen after 2-3 innings.