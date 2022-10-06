Who are starting pitchers for Mets vs. Padres in Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs?

The No. 4 New York Mets take on the No. 5 San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 is set for Friday, Oct. 7 at Citi Field in Queens. The entire series for the Wild Card round will be in New York. Below we’ll go over the pitching matchups for each game in the series.

Mets starting pitchers

Game 1: Max Scherzer

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

For now, the Mets have Scherzer as the Game 1 starter and we don’t know who will go the rest of the way. Chances are Chris Bassitt will pitch in Game 2 if the Mets win Game 1. If the Mets lose Game 1, there’s a chance manager Buck Showalter goes right to Jacob deGrom. The idea is to save deGrom for the NLDS vs. the Dodgers and pitch the ace in Game 1.

Padres starting pitchers

Game 1: Yu Darvish

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

The Padres also have only announced Darvish as the Game 1 starter. Joe Musgrove will likely pitch in Game 2. Sean Manaea and Blake Snell could end up being a Game 3 starter or San Diego could use either pitcher as an opener and go to the bullpen early. Darvish finished this season 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts.