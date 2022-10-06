Odds to win World Series at start of 2022 MLB playoffs

Who will end the 2022 MLB playoffs with the Commissioner’s Trophy in hand? Will the Atlanta Braves repeat? Will the Dodgers complete a record-setting year with a championship? Will the Yankees win their 28th title? Will the Astros be victorious without any controversy?

Honestly, the field is wide open. Here is a look at the World Series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as the postseason is set to get underway.

World Series odds 2022 Team Current odds Preseason odds Team Current odds Preseason odds Los Angeles Dodgers +350 +500 Houston Astros +425 +1000 Atlanta Braves +500 +950 New York Yankees +550 +950 New York Mets +900 +1200 Toronto Blue Jays +1300 +850 St. Louis Cardinals +2200 +3000 San Diego Padres +2500 +1800 Philadelphia Phillies +2500 +2200 Tampa Bay Rays +2800 +1700 Seattle Mariners +3000 +4000 Cleveland Guardians +4000 +10000

The Dodgers are the understandable favorite given their regular-season success. But they are not a perfect team. The bottom of the lineup has holes, their starting rotation is a little questionable beyond Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw, and the bullpen is without a true closer at the moment.

If you're looking for a better value, try the Astros, who have the deepest pitching staff of any postseason team, or the Braves, who have been scorching hot since the start of June. The Yankees have better odds than a bunch teams, but their offense is inconsistent, and their bullpen is in disarray. They are a clear fade.

Want a true darkhorse? The Cleveland Guardians have long odds to win it all, but they make a lot of contact, they don’t beat themselves in the field, the rotation has a few really strong starters in Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill, and the bullpen contains a fantastic one-two combo in James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase. If their bats can get hot at the right time, Cleveland looks like a tough out.