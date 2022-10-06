Odds to win National League pennant heading into 2022 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB playoffs will get started on Friday, October. The National League saw the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres all qualify for the postseason. Each of these teams now has equal footing to win the National League pennant, but not all teams are created equal. There could be some upsets, or it could go down to the top seeds duking it out for a spot in the World Series.

National League pennant odds

2022 National League pennant odds Team Odds Team Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +170 Atlanta Braves +225 New York Mets +500 St. Louis Cardinals +950 Philadelphia Phillies +1100 San Diego Padres +1200

Favorites

The Dodgers are on top, and for good reason. They finished the season 111-51 which means they lost four fewer games than the Washington Nationals won this year. They have one of the best all-around teams in baseball and are going to be tough for any team to take down in a series if they can stay healthy.

The Braves are looking to be the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the New York Yankees won in 1999 and 2000. Atlanta got off to a slow start but battled back throughout the season to win the NL East and sniped the divisional title from the Mets with only a few games left in the season. They benefit from being a youthful team with veteran leadership that knows how to gain momentum quickly in the playoffs.

Dark horse

The Mets saw their NL East lead slip away down the stretch, but they still finished with a 101-61 overall record. They rarely had aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom healthy at the same time, and they will likely pitch in two games each series New York plays. That is going to give the Mets the advantage in that game and could see them spark some momentum if their lineup can wake up early.

I always say that when a team has something to rally behind, they become dangerous. Whether it is a certain movement or a simple “why not us?” like the ‘04 Boston Red Sox had, it can bind the team together and help motivate them as a unit. The St. Louis Cardinals are playing for Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, who have all done incredible things for the franchise over the years. This could be their last season all playing, so the team is rallying around them and looking to take their dangerous lineup deep into the postseason.

Pick: Dodgers