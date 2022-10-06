2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

When it comes to tight ends there are a few that are obvious plays each week like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. But there are a couple this week that will provide great value and a high ceiling in fantasy and others that might be better served staying on the bench.

Tight End Starts

It’s easy to be excited about Freiermuth with Kenny Pickett now in the lineup full time. Pittsburgh will have the capability to push the ball downfield more and that should clear out space underneath for Freiermuth to eat. Pickett is probably going to be a little tentative in his first couple of starts and will lean on Freiermuth as a safety valve.

Conklin has become the Jets top receiver at tight end and is averaging over seven targets a game. He was a top check down option for Joe Flacco, but with Zach Wilson back in the QB1 role, Conklin still had five targeted for three catches and 52 yards against the Steelers. As long as he is making plays, Conklin will be someone the Jets quarterbacks look for, especially on third downs.

Tight End Sits

With Dak Prescott in the lineup, Schultz is a top 8-10 TE in fantasy. Without Prescott, Schultz’s value drops significantly. He is getting healthy and played a lot of snaps Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Schultz is a must start once Prescott returns, but for this week I imagine he’ll be lightly targeted.

Tight ends in general had done fairly well against the Browns until they held Kyle Pitts to just one catch. Everett’s usage rate could be down if Keenan Allen is back in the lineup and Cleveland is making a better effort to cover the middle of the field. This feels like a bit of bad matchup for Everett to match his recent numbers.