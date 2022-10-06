2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Week 5 of the NFL season is here. We are about a quarter of the way through the year, and we have seen great defenses fall and surprising defensive performances from other teams. There will be another early Sunday game so make sure to take a look at the Green Bay Packers defense and special teams as they face whatever offense the New York Giants can muster. Other than that, here are two D/STs to start and two to sit for your Week 5 fantasy football lineups.

D/ST Starts

The Vikings have finished as a fantasy-relevant D/ST only once this season, and it was in Week 1 when they ended as the D/ST6 against the Green Bay Packers. Even if the Vikings aren't an all-star defense, they have a great matchup against the Bears. The Chicago offense has left much to be desired this year, and Minnesota should be able to shut them down on Sunday.

If you would have told me that I would recommend starting the Jaguars D/ST at any point in the season, I would have called you a liar, but here we are. It isn't just because the Texans offense is struggling either. Jacksonville has seen their D/ST finish as the D/ST2, D/ST9 and D/ST10 in the last three weeks. With another plus matchup, start them in your lineup.

D/ST Sits

The Steelers' defense has been a shell of itself since star LB TJ Watt suffered an injury in Week 1. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward do their best to keep the team in games, but with a slow-moving offense, they don't get much of a break. The Bills are about the worst opponent that Pittsburgh could play this weekend as the Steelers pivot and start rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback. The defense is likely not to get a break, and Josh Allen should pick apart this defense all afternoon

The Bengals continue to have the top wide receiver trio in the NFL. They will take on the Ravens this weekend, who are giving up the most passing yards per game in the league. This is a terrible matchup for Baltimore, who was drafted as a highly ranked defense but projects to have their hands full in this divisional matchup.