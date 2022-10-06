2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Predicting a reliable kicker has been tough this year. We have seen Graham Gano from the New York Giants finish as a top-two kicker in back-to-back weeks, but then he has also finished as the K14 and K32 in other weeks. Even Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who ranks weekly as the No. 1 kicker in fantasy football, hasn't finished above K9 so far this season. Here are two kickers you should start and two you should sit for your Week 5 fantasy football lineups.

Kicker Starts

Hopkins has the pleasure of playing for the Chargers, but that doesn't mean he always has that many opportunities to kick field goals. The Browns' defense has been doing a decent job of limiting touchdowns this year, but Los Angeles should be able to put up points in this game. Hopkins projects as a solid start this week.

Patterson is getting more work than people expected out of him to start the season. Jacksonville’s offense isn't getting talked about enough, but they have been playing really well from what we are used to seeing from them. Jacksonville should be able to move the ball against the Texans, and the only concern for Patterson is that he will only get extra-point attempts. I don't think that will happen, and he is worth a start.

Kicker Sits

Boswell typically benefits because his offense stinks and can't score touchdowns when they get into the redzone. This has led to more field goal attempts, and if he were more accurate, he would find himself higher in projections. The Steelers are starting rookie Kenny Pickett this week and face a tough Bills defense. There is a legitimate chance they don't cross the 50, leaving Boswell with no upside for your lineup.

Lutz is another veteran kicker that has seen his fantasy football relevance diminish this season. The Saints' offense has been riddled with injuries to Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and others and it has stunted their probability of getting the ball into field goal range. Lutz has finished as a fantasy-relevant kicker just once this season, and it was Week 1. He should remain on your bench this week.