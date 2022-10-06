Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open gets underway at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 6 in Las Vegas. Im Sung-jae is the defending champion and returns with +900 odds to repeat as champ at DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay is the tournament favorite with +600 odds.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch pre-cut action all day on both Thursday and Friday on PGA Tour Live through ESPN+. That feed will air featured groups. A live television broadcast will run on Golf Channel from 5-8 p.m. ET.

This is the third tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Mackenzie Hughes won a playoff to secure the Sanderson Farms Championship last week. Max Homa claimed the season-opening Fortinet Championship for the second straight year.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Shriner’s Childrens Open on Friday.