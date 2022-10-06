Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open gets underway at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 6 in Las Vegas. Im Sung-jae is the defending champion and returns with +900 odds to repeat as champ at DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay is the tournament favorite with +600 odds.
The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch pre-cut action all day on both Thursday and Friday on PGA Tour Live through ESPN+. That feed will air featured groups. A live television broadcast will run on Golf Channel from 5-8 p.m. ET.
This is the third tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Mackenzie Hughes won a playoff to secure the Sanderson Farms Championship last week. Max Homa claimed the season-opening Fortinet Championship for the second straight year.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Shriner’s Childrens Open on Friday.
2022 Shriners Children’s Open Round 2 Tee Times
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Patrick Rodgers
|Vince Whaley
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Denny McCarthy
|David Lipsky
|Max McGreevy
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|James Hahn
|Adam Schenk
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Brandon Wu
|Greyson Sigg
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Emiliano Grillo
|Beau Hossler
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Kevin Streelman
|Byeong Hun An
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stewart Cink
|Robert Streb
|Jim Herman
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|K.H. Lee
|Cam Davis
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Richy Werenski
|Tyler Duncan
|Matt Kuchar
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Cantlay
|Sungjae Im
|Harris English
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Chad Ramey
|Aaron Wise
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Joel Dahmen
|Nick Taylor
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Scott Piercy
|Kyle Stanley
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Mark Hubbard
|Matthias Schwab
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Alex Noren
|Doug Ghim
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Kramer Hickok
|Hayden Buckley
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Paul Haley II
|Erik Barnes
|Trevor Werbylo
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Montgomery
|Justin Suh
|Harry Hall
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dean Burmester
|Kevin Yu
|Cole Hammer
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Brent Grant
|Jesse Mueller
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|S.H. Kim
|Tyson Alexander
|Quinn Riley
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Carson Young
|Jared Sawada
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Philip Knowles
|Patrick Welch
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Augusto Núñez
|Xuewen Luo
|2:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Moore
|John Huh
|Kurt Kitayama
|2:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Henrik Norlander
|Taylor Moore
|2:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|Danny Lee
|Lee Hodges
|2:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Matt Wallace
|Mito Pereira
|3:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Peter Malnati
|Zac Blair
|3:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Jimmy Walker
|Chris Kirk
|3:13 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Jason Day
|Taylor Pendrith
|3:13 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Brendon Todd
|3:24 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Tom Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|3:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Tom Hoge
|Lucas Herbert
|3:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Ryan Brehm
|Seamus Power
|3:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Champ
|Michael Thompson
|Gary Woodland
|3:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Brian Harman
|Wyndham Clark
|3:46 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Maverick McNealy
|Sam Ryder
|3:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Adam Svensson
|Aaron Rai
|3:57 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Nick Watney
|Rory Sabbatini
|4:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Chesson Hadley
|Callum Tarren
|4:08 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Justin Lower
|Austin Smotherman
|4:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Davis Thompson
|Carl Yuan
|4:19 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Gordon
|MJ Daffue
|Zecheng Dou
|4:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Taylor
|Austin Eckroat
|Spencer Levin
|4:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Brandon Matthews
|Chris Gotterup
|4:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Harrison Endycott
|Ryan Ruffels
|4:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Thomas Detry
|Derek Deminsky