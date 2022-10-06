 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
&nbsp;A general view of the ninth hole tee box prior to the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on October 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Shriners Children’s Open gets underway at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 6 in Las Vegas. Im Sung-jae is the defending champion and returns with +900 odds to repeat as champ at DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay is the tournament favorite with +600 odds.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch pre-cut action all day on both Thursday and Friday on PGA Tour Live through ESPN+. That feed will air featured groups. A live television broadcast will run on Golf Channel from 5-8 p.m. ET.

This is the third tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Mackenzie Hughes won a playoff to secure the Sanderson Farms Championship last week. Max Homa claimed the season-opening Fortinet Championship for the second straight year.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Shriner’s Childrens Open on Friday.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
9:40 AM Tee No. 1 Jason Dufner Patrick Rodgers Vince Whaley
9:40 AM Tee No. 10 Denny McCarthy David Lipsky Max McGreevy
9:51 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Tway James Hahn Adam Schenk
9:51 AM Tee No. 10 Stephan Jaeger Brandon Wu Greyson Sigg
10:02 AM Tee No. 1 Charley Hoffman Emiliano Grillo Beau Hossler
10:02 AM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Kevin Streelman Byeong Hun An
10:13 AM Tee No. 1 Stewart Cink Robert Streb Jim Herman
10:13 AM Tee No. 10 K.H. Lee Cam Davis Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:24 AM Tee No. 1 Richy Werenski Tyler Duncan Matt Kuchar
10:24 AM Tee No. 10 Patrick Cantlay Sungjae Im Harris English
10:35 AM Tee No. 1 J.T. Poston Chad Ramey Aaron Wise
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 Garrick Higgo Joel Dahmen Nick Taylor
10:46 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Scott Piercy Kyle Stanley
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Kim Mark Hubbard Matthias Schwab
10:57 AM Tee No. 1 David Lingmerth Alex Noren Doug Ghim
10:57 AM Tee No. 10 Matthew NeSmith Kramer Hickok Hayden Buckley
11:08 AM Tee No. 1 Paul Haley II Erik Barnes Trevor Werbylo
11:08 AM Tee No. 10 Taylor Montgomery Justin Suh Harry Hall
11:19 AM Tee No. 1 Dean Burmester Kevin Yu Cole Hammer
11:19 AM Tee No. 10 Nicholas Lindheim Brent Grant Jesse Mueller
11:30 AM Tee No. 1 S.H. Kim Tyson Alexander Quinn Riley
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Vincent Norrman Carson Young Jared Sawada
11:41 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Harrington Philip Knowles Patrick Welch
11:41 AM Tee No. 10 Eric Cole Augusto Núñez Xuewen Luo
2:40 PM Tee No. 1 Ryan Moore John Huh Kurt Kitayama
2:40 PM Tee No. 10 Andrew Putnam Henrik Norlander Taylor Moore
2:51 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Hadwin Danny Lee Lee Hodges
2:51 PM Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Matt Wallace Mito Pereira
3:02 PM Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Peter Malnati Zac Blair
3:02 PM Tee No. 10 Russell Knox Jimmy Walker Chris Kirk
3:13 PM Tee No. 1 Rickie Fowler Jason Day Taylor Pendrith
3:13 PM Tee No. 10 Martin Laird Andrew Landry Brendon Todd
3:24 PM Tee No. 1 Max Homa Tom Kim Si Woo Kim
3:24 PM Tee No. 10 Chez Reavie Tom Hoge Lucas Herbert
3:35 PM Tee No. 1 J.J. Spaun Ryan Brehm Seamus Power
3:35 PM Tee No. 10 Cameron Champ Michael Thompson Gary Woodland
3:46 PM Tee No. 1 Troy Merritt Brian Harman Wyndham Clark
3:46 PM Tee No. 10 Ben Martin Maverick McNealy Sam Ryder
3:57 PM Tee No. 1 Ryan Palmer Adam Svensson Aaron Rai
3:57 PM Tee No. 10 Keith Mitchell Nick Watney Rory Sabbatini
4:08 PM Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Chesson Hadley Callum Tarren
4:08 PM Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Justin Lower Austin Smotherman
4:19 PM Tee No. 1 Ben Griffin Davis Thompson Carl Yuan
4:19 PM Tee No. 10 Will Gordon MJ Daffue Zecheng Dou
4:30 PM Tee No. 1 Ben Taylor Austin Eckroat Spencer Levin
4:30 PM Tee No. 10 Robby Shelton Brandon Matthews Chris Gotterup
4:41 PM Tee No. 1 Michael Gligic Harrison Endycott Ryan Ruffels
4:41 PM Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Thomas Detry Derek Deminsky

