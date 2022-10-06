 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

We provide the latest update on Tony Gonsolin and whether or not he will be ready for the 2022 MLB playoffs.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin was a National League Cy Young candidate deep into August after winning 16 of his first 17 decisions, recording a 2.10 ERA and holding batters to a .169 average. But Gonsolin was shut down in late August with a right forearm strain, all but ending his chances for Cy Young hardware.

The good news is that Gonsolin returned to an MLB mound on Oct. 3, limiting the Rockies to one run over two innings in a start that was short by design. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the next day that Gonsolin will throw a three- or four-inning simulated game on Sunday. That will be his final warm-up before the NLDS begins Oct. 11, and Roberts said Gonsolin could start Game 3 or 4.

Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw will start the Dodgers’ first two games of that best-of-five series.

Gonsolin was a big reason why L.A. set a franchise record for single-season wins this year. And him being healthy will go a long way toward helping the Dodgers win the World Series. At +350, they have the best odds of any team to claim the Commissioner’s Trophy, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

