Is Dodgers OF Chris Taylor playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

The prognosis for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor gets better by the day.

The right-hander batter has been held out of the lineup since Oct. 1 due to neck stiffness, and although there was initially some concern over whether he would be ready for next week’s NLDS, Taylor reported on Tuesday that he was feeling better. He was scheduled to work out on the field at Dodger Stadium prior to the team’s regular-season finale versus the Rockies and will then play in some simulated games over the weekend.

Even if he is healthy enough, it’s not a certainty that Taylor will be on the team’s postseason roster for the Division Series, especially after a pretty down year at the plate. But Taylor has proven he can handle the big stage. Specifically, he was an integral part of the team’s playoff success in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Taylor batted .289 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs through 41 games during those three trips to the postseason.