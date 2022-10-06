Is Dodgers RHP Dustin May playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has had a fairly bumpy road back from Tommy John surgery.

The 25-year-old has been tough to hit, but he’s also been spotty with his command, leading to 14 walks and five hit-by-pitches in just 30 innings since making his return on Aug. 20 following a 15-month layoff. But May hasn’t pitched since Sept. 21 as a lower back injury has landed him on the 15-day IL.

The latest is that May tossed a two-inning simulated game Wednesday and is scheduled to take part in a longer sim game this weekend against live batters. If he continues to progress, May could pitch during the NLDS, which begins Oct. 11. However, it’s unclear if the Dodgers will use him out of the bullpen or as a starter on a limited pitch count.

Injuries to May, Blake Treinen, Walker Buehler and other arms are a reason to doubt the Dodgers’ World Series chances. But after a dominant regular season, they have the best odds to win the Fall Classic as they are listed at +350 by DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros have the second-shortest odds at +425.