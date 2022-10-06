Is Mets OF Starling Marte playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

The New York Mets were in the driver’s seat for an NL East title and a first-round bye through the NLDS less than a week ago. But a sweep at the hands of the red-hot Braves helped dropped to the Mets down to a Wild Card spot, and it looks like the team will be without star center fielder Starling Marte for their best-of-three Wild Card series against the Padres that begins Friday.

Marte has been missing from the Mets’ lineup ever since getting hit by a pitch on his right middle finger on Sept. 6. The HBP fractured the finger, and Marte has still not been able to throw comfortably or grip a bat with both hands. At this point, when he rejoins the Mets is totally up in the air.

Marte earned his second All-Star appearance this year and slashed .292/.347/.468 with 16 homers and 18 steals over 118 games.

While Marte’s absence will be felt in New York’s lineup, the Mets are favored to get past San Diego in their Wild Card series, where every game will take place at Citi Field. The Mets have -175 odds to win the series, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. San Diego is listed at +145.