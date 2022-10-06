Is Yankees RHP Frankie Montas playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

New York Yankees SP Frankie Montas was brought in before the MLB Trade Deadline from the Oakland Athletics. The deal had come under fire a bit after GM Brian Cashman decided to send out SP Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. Montas has struggled most of his Yankees tenure, allowing at least four earned runs in five of eight starts in New York.

Montas landed on the injured list prior to the end of the regular season due to a shoulder issue. He appears unlikely to be in the rotation for the postseason, but that seemed to be the case even before this injury. The Yankees have Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon. You’d think even Domingo German would get a crack at starting over Montas. Montas resumed throwing this weekend but it’s unclear if he’ll be on the Divisional Round roster. He could be left off and added if the Yankees advance.

The Yankees have the fourth-best odds to win the World Series at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook. New York is +205 to win the AL Pennant.