Is Yankees RHP Clay Holmes playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

For the entire first half of the season, it looked like the New York Yankees had found their closer. Clay Holmes had such a great first half he made the AL All-Star team. Things shifted dramatically after June, however. You’ve got to think Holmes’ struggles in July and beyond had something to do with this current injury. Let’s take a look at the latest and his status heading into the postseason.

For now, Holmes isn’t being placed on the injured list, since he’d have to stay on their into the beginning of the ALDS. That would mean he wouldn’t be eligible to pitch against the Guardians or Rays. So it looks like the Yankees may carry Holmes on the roster in hopes he can contribute at some point. It’s difficult to trust Holmes coming off the IL and right into the postseason given how poorly he’s pitched since the end of June.

The Yankees may not have much of a choice. Ron Marinaccio was forced to leave Tuesday and was placed on the injured list. That would mean he’s not playing in the ALDS. The Yankees could employ a closer committee for the postseason. Aroldis Chapman, Scott Effross and Wandy Peralta could take turns. Peralta also may miss the ALDS due to injury. Clarke Schmidt has come on this season and pitched well. He could be given a few closing opportunities.

The Yankees are +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the World Series. New York is +205 to win the AL Pennant.