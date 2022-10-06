Is Blue Jays OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is trying to clear some final hurdles in his quest to play in the team’s upcoming Wild Card series versus the Mariners.

Gurriel has been absent from Toronto’s lineup since Sept. 7, when he suffered a strained left hamstring in a game against the Orioles. Gurriel was expected to test his hamstring by running the bases and going through some fielding drills in Toronto on Wednesday. If he comes out of that feeling good, he might be available for Friday’s Game 1 at the Rogers Centre. But it will be a close call.

Gurriel’s 113 OPS+ is a slight bump up from where he was in 2021 (109 OPS+). But his power production has really fallen off, as he hit just five home runs in 121 games after topping 20 in each of the past two full campaigns.

Still, he’s an important bat in Toronto’s lineup, batting behind the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays, with or without Gurriel, are favored to advance in their best-of-three Wild Card series against Seattle. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Toronto as -170 favorites.