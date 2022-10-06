Is Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

There must have been a moment of shared panic among the baseball-loving fans in Canada when Toronto Blue Jays right-hander pitcher Kevin Gausman departed early his final regular-season start Sunday due to a cut on his right middle finger.

However, the Blue Jays have not expressed any concern about Gausman’s availability for their Wild Card series versus the Mariners. Gausman is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three set. Alek Manoah will get the ball in Game 1 for Toronto.

Although the surface numbers have been only decent for Gausman this year (12-10, 3.35 ERA), he entered the final day of the regular season Wednesday leading all qualified AL pitchers in FIP (2.38), FanGraphs WAR (5.7) and ranked third in the junior circuit in strikeout-minus-walk rate (24.4%).

The Blue Jays are fairly sizable favorites in their postseason series against Seattle. DraftKings Sportsbook gives them -170 odds to win the series. The Mariners are at +140.