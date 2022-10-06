Is Cardinals OF Tyler O’Neill playing in 2022 MLB postseason?

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill has missed large chunks of this season due to injury, and it looks like it will be more of the same for him as the postseason begins.

Nagged by shoulder and hamstring ailments for most of the year, O’Neill’s strained left hamstring will likely keep him off of the team’s Wild Card series roster. He participated in a simulated game earlier this week and has been doing some sprint work, but his leg hasn’t healed to the point where O’Neill can run and field without any worries. Maybe the 27-year-old would be available for the NLDS against the Braves if the Cardinals advance.

O’Neill’s 2022 campaign has been a far cry from his fantastic 2021, when he hit 34 home runs, won a Gold Glove and finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting. He batted just .228 and hit 14 homers in only 96 games this year.

The Cardinals, the No. 3 seed in the NL, are slim favorites to defeat the sixth-seeded Phillies in their best-of-three series that begins Friday at Busch Stadium. St. Louis is listed at -135 by DraftKings Sportsbook while Philadelphia has +115 odds to pull off the upset.