Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 5?

Week 5 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 6. The Indianapolis Colts will travel west to take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The Colts head into this game with a 1-2-1 record. They are having a roller-coaster season with a 0-2-1 divisional record to this point, and their lone loss was against the Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the game. The already slow offense of Indianapolis will lean on Nyheim Hines or Phillip Lindsay in a revenge game.

Denver is 2-2 and is coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Russell Wilson experiment hasn't quite started the way the franchise had hoped. Arguably the only thing keeping them from being 1-3 right now was Jimmy Garoppolo’s self-inflicted safety when he ran out of the back of the endzone to join Dan Orlovsky in infamy. The Broncos lost starting running back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL last week and will see if Melvin Gordon still has what it takes to be a starting running back in the NFL.

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites at home at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 42.5. Denver has -175 moneyline odds while Indianapolis comes in as the +150 underdog.