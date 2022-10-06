Best DFS lineup strategy for Colts-Broncos on Thursday night

Week 5 of the NFL season will begin on Thursday, October 6. This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will feature the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Denver Broncos. This week’s DFS options are a little bleak with bad matchups and some concerning injuries. Here are our tips for putting together a competitive DFS lineup for Week 5’s Thursday night game.

Injuries

The biggest injury for the Colts is star RB Jonathan Taylor, who has been ruled out of the game with an ankle injury. Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back), and DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion) are questionable for the game.

The Broncos will be without starting running back Javonte Williams as he tore his ACL last week and is done for the year. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), DE Randy Gregory (knee), S P.J. Locke (concussion), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), LB Aaron Patrick (concussion), and S Caden Sterns (hip, chest) are questionable for the game Thursday.

Captain’s Chair

Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos — $15,600

Has it set in how bad this week’s slate is? Potentially picking Wilson should show that your options are going to be limited, and you are going to have to input players into your lineups that you don't feel good about. If what we have seen from Wilson has been his ability to cook, I don't know that he would be trusted to make appetizers. So why is he picked here? Well, the Indianapolis defense has been inconsistent and is giving up the 14th most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. It isn’t much, but there's a flicker of hope to go with Wilson here.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts — $7,200

I do my best to spread the love between the two teams in these articles, but the Colts are making it tough. Michael Pittman Jr. could be a good play, but the Denver D is giving up the third-fewest DFS points to wide receivers, and Matt Ryan has stunk. Jonathan Taylor will likely not play in the short week, so I arrived at Alie-Cox. He has caught 10 of his 14 targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos defense is giving up the 19th most DFs points per game to opposing tight ends, but that's the best matchup that Indianapolis is going to find on Thursday.

Value Plays

Broncos D/ST — $4,200

Do you remember when it constantly seemed like the Thursday night game was a snore fest, and we all hated it? Well, we may be seeing more of that this week. The Denver defense will likely be a popular play because the Colts are just plain bad. This is a great matchup for the Broncos D/ST, regardless of whether Taylor plays. The Indianapolis offense is bad, and defenses that have played them have tallied the third most weekly DFS points to this point in the season.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts — $6,800

“Teddy, $6,800 isn't much of a value play.” Yes, I know that, but what do you want me to do? Look at the slate! Even Hines, who could be the lead back in the offense and securing pass-catching duties, doesn't have a good matchup. The Broncos are allowing the 10th fewest DFS points to opposing running backs. I went with Hines here because I think the Colts will be playing from behind, and he should get the most opportunity if Taylor misses the game. If Taylor plays, pivot this to Ashton Dulin ($4,600) or Alec Pierce ($5,400).