TNF Hot Takes for Colts vs. Broncos

Thursday Night Football has arrived, and Colts vs. Broncos should be a good one.

As I mentioned in last week’s TNF article, these games are typically low-scoring snoozefests. Teams don’t have a lot of time to prepare coming off a short week, and players just aren’t that fresh.

With no Jonathan Taylor or Javonte Williams for this particular contest, look for that trend to continue tonight. Let’s break down three bold predictions for Thursday Night Football that might actually hit.

The Colts score 10 points or fewer

Indy just isn’t the team most of us were expecting them to be this season.

Heading into the 2022 campaign, I fully believed the Colts would cruised to an AFC South title. Looking at their competition, it seemed like a given, especially considering the upgrade — or at least presumed upgrade — of Matt Ryan over Carson Wentz.

Needless to say, things haven’t exactly turned out as planned for Frank Reich’s squad. A 24-point shutout loss to Jacksonville, tie with Houston and loss to Tennessee doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in a team that now has to go into Mile High on a short week.

Meanwhile, Denver’s defense has been impressive for the most part. Last week wasn’t a great showing, but before that the Broncos had not allowed more than 17 points in a contest.

With Jonathan Taylor officially out, Indy will have to throw the ball. Assuming Denver locks in on Michael Pittman — the only reliable Colts receiver — it’s going to be very difficult for Matt Ryan and company to generate scoring opportunities.

Courtland Sutton scores more fantasy points than Matt Ryan

This prediction goes hand-in-hand with the last one, and admittedly is not that bold.

Assuming the Colts are held to one-or-fewer touchdowns, Ryan simply isn’t going to rack up that many fantasy points. Sutton, on the other hand, has been quietly productive.

Russell Wilson’s favorite target currently ranks as PPR WR11, boasting three-straight 13-plus point performances. Indianapolis’ defense hasn’t exactly been stellar this year, and Shaquille Leonard’s absence is pretty significant.

If Sutton racks up 15-plus fantasy points — which is certainly feasible — he could easily outscore Ryan.

Russ... cooks?

Wilson has been pretty underwhelming through the first four weeks of the season, but this feels like a potential breakout opportunity.

Russ is coming off a solid 237-yard, two touchdown outing against the Raiders. This week, he’ll face a beat-up Indy defense that has not been particularly impressive so far.

With Javonte Williams out for the season and Melvin Gordon dealing with ball-security issues — four fumbles so far this year — the Broncos will likely look to get Russ going through the air on Thursday.

Denver should dominate time of possession and give Wilson all the opportunities he needs to succeed at home.

