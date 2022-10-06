Colts vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) will kick off Week 5 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football. Although it’s only week 5, this game feels like a must-win with how the season has started. They brought in Matt Ryan, and it hasn’t been gone as well as the Colts would have hoped. Running back Jonathan Taylor is out this week with an injury. “Let Russ cook” was the theme for the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson entering the season, and he’s done pretty much anything but having a mediocre start to the season. Gametime is set for 8:15 pm ET at Empower Field at Mile High and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Broncos in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Colts +3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Colts +150 Broncos -175

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos -3.5

Neither team has looked great on offense this season the Colts are averaging a little over 14 points per game while the Broncos are averaging about 16 points per game. The difference here is Taylor, even though he hasn’t been great this season, teams still have to respect the threat of the run. Wilson and the Broncos can do enough at home to cover the spread.

Over/under: Under 42

This will be a rock fight with two struggling offenses, even tough the Broncos scored 23 points against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, its still uncertain whether or not they’ve been able to find a rhythm. Running back Javontae Williams is out with a torn ACL, so that could effect the Broncos offense a little.

Player prop: Melvin Gordon Anytime touchdown +115

Gordon should see more carries with Williams out for the rest of the year increasing, his chances at getting a touchdown. He has about nine carries per game, and should see about five-six more at least. He only has one this season, and that was at home.