2 players to start and 2 players to fade in TNF fantasy football Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 6. This week’s iteration of Thursday Night Football will feature the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Denver Broncos. Both of these teams will be missing starters at running back and present tough-to-gauge defenses for receivers. With that in mind, here are two players to start and two to sit when it comes to TNF this week and your fantasy football lineup.

Starts

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor from this game because the short turnaround was too little recovery for his ankle injury. This should see Hines being elevated to the lead back in the offense. While he may not be that effective on the ground, the Colts project to be passing more in this game. That is where Hines will have his advantage and be his best.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

The Broncos lost starting RB Javonte Williams for the season due to a torn ACL. Backup RB Melvin Gordon should see an increased workload. He has struggled with fumbles in the past, but he should at least get first crack at the carries. If he can hold onto the ball, he has a lot of upside in a game that is going to be ugly on both sides of the ball.

Sits

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

You likely don't have better options but proceed with caution with Pittman this week. It isn’t just that his quarterback Matt Ryan has been brutally bad this year either. The Denver defense is giving up the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. This is the worst matchup that Pittman could have, even in a game where Indy is expected to pass often.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

It doesn't get much better on the Broncos' side of the ball. The Russell Wilson experiment hasn't exactly panned out to this point. Jeudy has had two games where he has looked like his normal self and then had two games where he basically disappeared. I’ve made it obvious I think this game is going to be ugly on both sides of the ball. Indy is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Jeudy hasn't shown a consistent rapport with Wilson and, with the matchup, I think belongs on your bench.