Where Week 5 NFL odds sit on Thursday ahead of TNF kickoff

The NFL opens Week 5 tonight with a Thursday Night Football contest between the Colts and Broncos in Denver. Indianapolis will be playing without Jonathan Taylor due to an ankle injury, leaving Nyheim Hines in the starting role. Broncos QB Russell Wilson was limited in practice this week with a right shoulder injury, but is good to go for the game.

Neither of these injuries, or anything else on the injury report did much to move the odds on this game dating all the way back to the line opening in May. DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds on May 13 and below you can see what the line re-opened at last week with the lookahead line, then again this past Sunday night, and again yesterday morning and today. The line has stuck near a field goal throughout and the total has only moved one point.

We’ve posted odds for all 16 games this week, with the latest update coming this morning now that all but the MNF game have had the first practice of the week. We’ve seen movement across most of them by a half point here or there in the spread and total, and modest moneyline movement. There were three sets of odds that have seen the most notable movement.

The Dolphins-Jets total has climbed from 44 to 46, likely due to expectations growing for these two teams. The biggest question has been around the loss of Tua Tagovailoa to a head injury, but Teddy Bridgewater has proven he’s a capable player. The offense might not be quite as explosive, but it makes sense this number would go up given the quality of backup Bridgewater is.

The other two notable moves are Chargers-Browns from LAC -3 to LAC -2.5 and Cowboys-Rams from LAR -4.5 to LAR -5.5. The Chargers-Browns line isn’t a big move, but it moves you off one of those key numbers. If you like the Chargers, you’re loving this move, if you like the Browns, you’re a little less enthusiastic. Cowboys-Rams might have moved a little with Dak Prescott not practicing, but Prescott sitting out this week was effectively baked into the number coming into mid-week practices.

Here’s a look at all the movement we’ve seen through Thursday morning heading into Week 5.

Oct 6

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Broncos -170, Colts +145

Oct 5

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Broncos -170, Colts +145

Oct 2

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -165, Colts +140

Sep 30

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -140, Colts +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -3

Opening moneyline: Broncos -155, Colts +135

Oct 6

Point spread: Packers -8

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295

Oct 5

Point spread: Packers -8.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295

Oct 2

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

Sep 30

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225

Oct 6

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Oct 5

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Oct 2

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Sep 30

Point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -8

Opening moneyline: Bills -425, Steelers +320

Oct 6

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Browns +115

Oct 5

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135

Oct 2

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening moneyline: N/A

Oct 6

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -300, Bears +250

Oct 5

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Oct 2

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Vikings -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -275, Bears +230

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -4.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Bears +165

Oct 6

Point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135

Oct 5

Point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135

Oct 2

Point spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots -140, Lions +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -110, Lions -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -235, Lions +190

Oct 6

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Saints -230, Seahawks +195

Oct 5

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Saints -225, Seahawks +190

Oct 2

Point spread: Saints -5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -215, Seahawks +185

Sep 30

Point spread: Saints -6

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -250, Seahawks +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -4.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -195, Seahawks +165

Oct 6

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150

Oct 5

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150

Oct 2

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Jets +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Dolphins -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -145, Jets +125

Oct 6

Point spread: Bucs -9.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

Oct 5

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

Oct 2

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310

Sep 30

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -10.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -630, Falcons +450

Oct 6

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -135, Commanders +115

Oct 5

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Oct 2

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

Oct 6

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -300, Texans +250

Oct 5

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -330, Texans +275

Oct 2

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -320, Texans +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -295, Texans +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Jaguars -3

Opening moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135

Oct 6

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -260, Panthers +220

Oct 5

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: 49ers -275, Panthers +230

Oct 2

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -190, Panthers +160

Sep 30

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Panthers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -3

Opening moneyline: 49ers -160, Panthers +140

Oct 6

Point spread: Rams -5.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Rams -230, Cowboys +195

Oct 5

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Rams -205, Cowboys +175

Oct 2

Point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -245, Cowboys +205

Sep 30

Point spread: Rams -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -300, Cowboys +250

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cowboys +160

Oct 6

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -230, Cardinals +195

Oct 5

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190

Oct 2

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cardinals +200

Sep 30

Point spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -195, Cardinals +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -130, Eagles +110

Oct 6

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145

Oct 5

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145

Oct 2

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150

Sep 30

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Ravens +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -1

Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Bengals +100

Oct 6

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Raiders +255

Oct 5

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Raiders +270

Oct 2

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -295, Raiders +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -195, Raiders +165