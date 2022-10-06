Where Week 5 NFL odds sit on Thursday ahead of TNF kickoff

The NFL opens Week 5 tonight with a Thursday Night Football contest between the Colts and Broncos in Denver. Indianapolis will be playing without Jonathan Taylor due to an ankle injury, leaving Nyheim Hines in the starting role. Broncos QB Russell Wilson was limited in practice this week with a right shoulder injury, but is good to go for the game.
Neither of these injuries, or anything else on the injury report did much to move the odds on this game dating all the way back to the line opening in May. DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds on May 13 and below you can see what the line re-opened at last week with the lookahead line, then again this past Sunday night, and again yesterday morning and today. The line has stuck near a field goal throughout and the total has only moved one point.
We’ve posted odds for all 16 games this week, with the latest update coming this morning now that all but the MNF game have had the first practice of the week. We’ve seen movement across most of them by a half point here or there in the spread and total, and modest moneyline movement. There were three sets of odds that have seen the most notable movement.
The Dolphins-Jets total has climbed from 44 to 46, likely due to expectations growing for these two teams. The biggest question has been around the loss of Tua Tagovailoa to a head injury, but Teddy Bridgewater has proven he’s a capable player. The offense might not be quite as explosive, but it makes sense this number would go up given the quality of backup Bridgewater is.
The other two notable moves are Chargers-Browns from LAC -3 to LAC -2.5 and Cowboys-Rams from LAR -4.5 to LAR -5.5. The Chargers-Browns line isn’t a big move, but it moves you off one of those key numbers. If you like the Chargers, you’re loving this move, if you like the Browns, you’re a little less enthusiastic. Cowboys-Rams might have moved a little with Dak Prescott not practicing, but Prescott sitting out this week was effectively baked into the number coming into mid-week practices.
Here’s a look at all the movement we’ve seen through Thursday morning heading into Week 5.
Colts vs. Broncos
Oct 6
Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Broncos -170, Colts +145
Oct 5
Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Broncos -170, Colts +145
Oct 2
Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Broncos -165, Colts +140
Sep 30
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Broncos -140, Colts +120
May 13
Opening point spread: Broncos -3
Opening moneyline: Broncos -155, Colts +135
Giants vs. Packers
Oct 6
Point spread: Packers -8
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295
Oct 5
Point spread: Packers -8.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295
Oct 2
Point spread: Packers -7.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280
Sep 30
Point spread: Packers -7.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280
May 13
Opening point spread: Packers -6.5
Opening moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225
Steelers vs. Bills
Oct 6
Point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650
Oct 5
Point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650
Oct 2
Point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650
Sep 30
Point spread: Bills -13
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575
May 13
Opening point spread: Bills -8
Opening moneyline: Bills -425, Steelers +320
Chargers vs. Browns
Oct 6
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -135, Browns +115
Oct 5
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135
Oct 2
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135
Sep 30
Point spread: Chargers -1.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105
May 13
Opening point spread: N/A
Opening moneyline: N/A
Bears vs. Vikings
Oct 6
Point spread: Vikings -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Vikings -300, Bears +250
Oct 5
Point spread: Vikings -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265
Oct 2
Point spread: Vikings -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265
Sep 30
Point spread: Vikings -6.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Vikings -275, Bears +230
May 13
Opening point spread: Vikings -4.5
Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Bears +165
Lions vs. Patriots
Oct 6
Point spread: Patriots -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135
Oct 5
Point spread: Patriots -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135
Oct 2
Point spread: Patriots -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Patriots -140, Lions +120
Sep 30
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -110, Lions -110
May 13
Opening point spread: Patriots -5
Opening moneyline: Patriots -235, Lions +190
Seahawks vs. Saints
Oct 6
Point spread: Saints -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Saints -230, Seahawks +195
Oct 5
Point spread: Saints -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Saints -225, Seahawks +190
Oct 2
Point spread: Saints -5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Saints -215, Seahawks +185
Sep 30
Point spread: Saints -6
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Saints -250, Seahawks +210
May 13
Opening point spread: Saints -4.5
Opening moneyline: Saints -195, Seahawks +165
Dolphins vs. Jets
Oct 6
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150
Oct 5
Point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150
Oct 2
Point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Jets +135
Sep 30
Point spread: Dolphins -5.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Dolphins -245, Jets +205
May 13
Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Opening moneyline: Dolphins -145, Jets +125
Falcons vs. Bucs
Oct 6
Point spread: Bucs -9.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330
Oct 5
Point spread: Bucs -9
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330
Oct 2
Point spread: Bucs -8.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310
Sep 30
Point spread: Bucs -9
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330
May 13
Opening point spread: Bucs -10.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -630, Falcons +450
Titans vs. Commanders
Oct 6
Point spread: Titans -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Titans -135, Commanders +115
Oct 5
Point spread: Titans -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120
Oct 2
Point spread: Titans -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120
Sep 30
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110
Texans vs. Jaguars
Oct 6
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -300, Texans +250
Oct 5
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Jaguars -330, Texans +275
Oct 2
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Jaguars -320, Texans +265
Sep 30
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -295, Texans +245
May 13
Opening point spread: Jaguars -3
Opening moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135
49ers vs. Panthers
Oct 6
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: 49ers -260, Panthers +220
Oct 5
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: 49ers -275, Panthers +230
Oct 2
Point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 39
Moneyline: 49ers -190, Panthers +160
Sep 30
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: 49ers -165, Panthers +140
May 13
Opening point spread: 49ers -3
Opening moneyline: 49ers -160, Panthers +140
Cowboys vs. Rams
Oct 6
Point spread: Rams -5.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Rams -230, Cowboys +195
Oct 5
Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Rams -205, Cowboys +175
Oct 2
Point spread: Rams -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Rams -245, Cowboys +205
Sep 30
Point spread: Rams -7
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Rams -300, Cowboys +250
May 13
Opening point spread: Rams -4.5
Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cowboys +160
Eagles vs. Cardinals
Oct 6
Point spread: Eagles -5.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Eagles -230, Cardinals +195
Oct 5
Point spread: Eagles -5.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190
Oct 2
Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cardinals +200
Sep 30
Point spread: Eagles -4
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -195, Cardinals +165
May 13
Opening point spread: Cardinals -2
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -130, Eagles +110
Bengals vs. Ravens
Oct 6
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145
Oct 5
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145
Oct 2
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150
Sep 30
Point spread: Bengals -3
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Bengals -165, Ravens +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Ravens -1
Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Bengals +100
Raiders vs. Chiefs
Oct 6
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Raiders +255
Oct 5
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Raiders +270
Oct 2
Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265
Sep 30
Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -295, Raiders +245
May 13
Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -195, Raiders +165