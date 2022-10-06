Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will be without a major piece of their offense for tonight’s Thursday night showdown against Denver Broncos. All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor will sit out of the contest with an ankle injury and to provide depth, the team has active Phillip Lindsay from their practice squad for the matchup.

The former Pro Bowl tailback will be making his season debut and it will be against the very team he posted back-to-back 1,000 seasons for in 2018 and 2019. We’ll go over his fantasy football viability for tonight’s game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Phillip Lindsay

The last time we saw Lindsay, he was spending the 2021 campaign getting carries for both the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins. In 14 games, he took 88 carries for 249 yards and a touchdown, also tacking on a receiving touchdown to his stat sheet.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The Colts are adding to the 53-man roster for purely depth reasons in the absence of Taylor. Nyheim Hines will get a bulk of the touches on the ground as the team will most likely lean on Matt Ryan and the passing game in this one. Sit Lindsay.