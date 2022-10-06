Colts call up RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad to take on old team on TNF

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their star running back Jonathan Taylor when they take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football tonight. But, they are adding Phillip Lindsay to the mix, as he has been called up from the practice squad for tonight’s game, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Lindsay should be motivated for this matchup, as he started out with the Broncos, and played extremely well, especially considering he was an undrafted free agent out of college.

While in Denver, he ran the ball 534 times in 42 games for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns, while catching 77-of-109 targets for 465 yards and 1 touchdown. He’s since spent some time with the Texans and Dolphins, but couldn’t recreate his time in Denver.

Fantasy football implications

The Colts have Nyheim Hines as Taylor’s direct backup and he will be the starter and should see the majority of the work, but he also is on the smaller side and might not be full time between the tackles like Taylor usually is. Hines brings more to the table as a receiver and that could spell carries, even around the goal line for Lindsay. He’s still a long shot to put up good fantasy numbers, as the Colts offense has been a shambles with Matt Ryan at the helm, but in DK Showdowns or deep leagues with injury problems, you could do worse.