Le’Veon Bell to box MMA star Uriah Hall as part of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card

The trend of former athletes getting in the boxing ring after leaving the sport continues, as Le’Veon Bell will take on former UFC star Uriah Hall in a boxing ring as part of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bell previously knocked out fellow NFL veteran running back Adrian Peterson on September 10 in Los Angeles, but that was an exhibition bout by the rules of California regulators. However he managed to score an impressive stoppage against one of the best pure athletes in the history of pro football.

Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson had a boxing exhibition tonight. Bell KO’d Peterson in the fifth and final round.



pic.twitter.com/223SbAyMfy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

The fight against Hall will count, and Bell will have a chance to officially start his career 1-0. While the 30-year-old hasn’t completely shut the door on an NFL return, if he’s done with pads on he’ll finish with 1595 carries for 6554 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Hall is 17-11 in MMA, losing his final fight in the UFC in July to Andre Muniz by unanimous decision in July. He never fought for the title in the biggest MMA promotion, and the 38-year-old will be making his boxing debut.

This is all part of what should be a popular card with one of boxing’s biggest stars that’s never actually fought a boxer in Jake Paul taking on MMA legend and 47-year-old Anderson Silva. You can expect plenty of buzz around this in the weeks leading up, as Paul’s MVP Promotions appears ready to capture the zeitgeist again.