Quinn Ewers a go for Texas vs. Oklahoma, quarterback to start in Red River Shootout

The freshman will start according to Steve Sarkisian in the biggest rivalry game of Week 6

By Nick Simon
Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Thursday that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will make his anticipated return this Saturday when the team faces the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River Shootout rivalry. Ewers had been out of action for a month with a shoulder injury.

The redshirt freshman phenom from Southlake, TX, returned to his home state to join the Longhorns this season after spending the 2021 campaign at Ohio State. Ewers won the starting job in offseason and some prognosticated him as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate this fall.

After having a nice debut against Louisiana-Monroe, he immediately faced his first test in Week 2 when UT hosted Alabama. In that contest, he went 9-12 for 134 yards through the air before before being knocked out of the game by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner. Evaluations after the game revealed an SC joint sprain, knocking the quarterback out of action until sometime in the month of October.

At 3-2, Ewers’ return is the pick-me-up that the Longhorns needed to potentially establish themselves as a Big 12 title contender down the stretch. In the immediate aftermath of the news of his return, Texas has gone from a 7.5-point favorite against Oklahoma to a nine-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

