Max Johnson potentially to miss rest of Texas A&M football season with broken hand

Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Max Johnson is out for the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 6, according to Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports. Johnson is also potentially out for the rest of the season due to a broken bone in his throwing hand. With Johnson out, Haynes King is likely to start for the Aggies against the Crimson Tide.

Johnson has played in only four games so far this season, meaning he’s able to keep his redshirt if he is shut down for the rest of the 2022 campaign. The junior from Athens, Georgia, and transfer from LSU, has thrown for 517 yards and is 43-71 on attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions in 2022.

While in Baton Rouge, Johnson had 35 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while replacing Joe Burrow for the Tigers. While he’s struggled to stay healthy, there’s little doubt head coach Jimbo Fisher would rather have his chosen starter out there instead of Haynes King, who is now back under center for the Aggies.

King is 39-64 with 510 yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 campaign, but also has four interceptions as a third-year sophomore.

Alabama is currently listed as a 24-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 51.