Breaking down odds for New York Knicks heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at New York Knicks odds heading into the new season.

The Knicks struck out in their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, but still come into the season with a nice core centered around R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle. Free agent signing Jalen Brunson should be a solid point guard, and there’s enough bench depth to see New York competing for a playoff spot this year.

New York Knicks Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 38.5

The Knicks won 37 games last year. Logically, they should improve with Brunson’s addition and development from younger players. However, the East is also a bit tougher and Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style might be wearing on the players a bit. The over seems like a safer play but things can implode quickly with this organization.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +155, No -195

Betting this category largely comes down to your confidence level in Brunson. If you believe he’s the player the Jazz saw in the postseason, the Knicks are going to make the playoffs. If you believe he’s a solid rotation guy but nothing more, the Knicks are largely going to be similar to what they were last year; a semi-competitive team struggling to make the play-in tournament.

List of player futures

R.J. Barrett Most Improved Player (+2000)

Jalen Brunson Most Improved Player (+1600)

Mitchell Robinson Defensive Player of the Year (+20000)

Derrick Rose Sixth Man of the Year (+20000)