Breaking down odds for Toronto Raptors heading into 2022-23 NBA season

We take a look at all the notable odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Toronto Raptors as we approach the 2022-23 NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
F1 Grand Prix of Canada
Pascal Siakam looks on in the Paddock ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec.
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Toronto Raptors odds heading into the new season.

The Raptors had some injury issues late in the season which may have prevented them from reaching their full potential in the playoffs but they’ll be contenders again this season. Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes should take another step, while Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet provide a solid foundation for Toronto to stay in the playoff mix.

Toronto Raptors Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 45.5

Toronto won 48 games last season and should have better injury luck this season. There’s enough potential for internal improvement to bet the over here without much of a sweat.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -265, No +210

The Raptors are not playoff locks by any means but they’ve got the most complete roster of the teams many expect to be fighting for the final few postseason spots. Toronto may have to go through the play-in tournament but should make the playoffs.

List of player futures

Pascal Siakam MVP (+11000)
OG Anunoby Most Improved Player (+4000)
Scottie Barnes Most Improved Player (+3000)
Scottie Barnes Defensive Player of the Year (+6000)

