Breaking down odds for Philadelphia 76ers heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Philadelphia 76ers odds heading into the new season.

The 76ers bring back most of their core, but got to make some additions to the roster courtesy of a financial sacrifice from James Harden. Harden is reportedly more motivated than every to win a championship, and the Sixers are hoping that motivation translates into wins on the court.

Philadelphia 76ers Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 50.5

The under is priced at +100, so there’s some value in potentially fading the 76ers this season. Joel Embiid and Harden have had some injury concerns, so there’s a chance both miss extended time. The 76ers have topped this line in three of the last five seasons, finishing with 49 wins in one season they didn’t hit the over. That’s the safer play here, even if the under does offer an enticing plus money payout.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1000, No +650

It’s hard to see a team this talented and deep miss the playoffs, even in a loaded East. Take the 76ers to be in the postseason field.

List of player futures

James Harden MVP (+7000)

Joel Embiid MVP (+650)

Joel Embiid Defensive Player of the Year (+1800)

Tyrese Maxey Most Improved Player (+2500)

De’Anthony Melton Sixth Man of the Year (+4000)