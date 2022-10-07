Breaking down odds for Brooklyn Nets heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Brooklyn Nets odds heading into the new season.

The Nets had the most controversy of any team in the offseason, with Kevin Durant requesting a trade and Kyrie Irving trying to get out before eventually opting in. Ben Simmons remained quiet through this entire saga until media day. There’s a lot of talent on this team, but will the drama and potentially soured relationships take over what could be a championship campaign?

Brooklyn Nets Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 50.5

The under is priced at +100, but there’s no vaccine mandate in New York anymore. That means Irving is eligible for all home games. The problem, as mentioned above, isn’t the lack of talent. It’s the presence of combustible elements where anything can provide the spark to set the entire plan on fire. There’s tremendous value on betting the under, especially given Durant’s recent injury history and Irving’s willingness to play hooky for any reason.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -2000, No +1000

Even with Irving being a part-time player and Durant missing time, the Nets managed to make the playoffs. There’s too much talent for them to miss the postseason entirely, so don’t waste money betting on “No” in this category.

List of player futures

Kevin Durant MVP (+800)

Kyrie Irving MVP (+9000)

Cam Thomas Most Improved Player (+7500)

Patty Mills Sixth Man of the Year (+6000)

Ben Simmons Defensive Player of the Year (+2000)